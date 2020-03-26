Press release from Friends of the Henderson County Public Library:

The Friends of the Henderson County Public Library has cancelled its May book sale, scheduled to begin May 1 in Hendersonville. It is likely the first time the Friends cancelled a book sale since the organization was formed in 1956.

The Friends is an all-volunteer organization that supports many library programs and purchases books and other materials for the six branches of the county library system. They hold two book sales each year, one in May and the other in September, and raise about $100,000 a year.

“We have 100 volunteers who help with the book sale, and several thousand customers attend our sales. We couldn’t take the chance that someone might be exposed to the COVID-19 virus during our events,” said Suzie Manning, president of the Friends.

The Friends are hopeful they will be able to hold the September book sale which is scheduled to begin September 4.

The May book sale usually raises about $32,000. That’s money the Friends won’t have now to support the library. Because of that loss, the Friends are asking the public’s help:

1) Please go to our website – fotl.info – and first join the Friends, then make a donation. The money will directly benefit the library system.

2) People in Henderson County who have lost their jobs or been affected by the downturn in the economy in other ways need the resources and services offered by the library. Your donation supports the library’s efforts to provide those services.

3) The Friends recently produced a slideshow that will be shown at public events and eventually at all six branches of the library system. It’s a great way to learn about the organization. You can find a link to the slideshow on the home page of the Friends’ website.