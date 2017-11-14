Press release from Flatiron Writers Room:

Have you become disconnected from your writing? Do you long to get back into creative flow? Join us for this six-week group on Sundays 3pm to 4:30 pm as we immerse ourselves in the creative process, reconnect with the Muse and navigate through the landscape of the imagination to find our authentic voices. In the sacred space created by this group, there will be opportunities to share our discoveries as well as become a mirror for others. With a spirit of adventure, we’ll dive into the writing process with fun exercises, inspirational readings and lively group discussions. Coach Victoria Fann will provide weekly email check-ins, handouts and resources. Participants will also be encouraged to share their creative projects with the group in a safe and non-competitive environment. The purpose of the group is to work together with a seasoned writing coach in the company of other writers. This group is limited to 10 participants.

Topics will include: Connecting with your Muse, strengthening your creative voice, developing a creative habit, working through resistance, setting intentions, establishing healthy creative boundaries, increasing creative productivity, accountability, sharing your work, and more!

Each member will receive individual attention on specific issues and challenges he/she is having as a writer. As an add-on, members may also purchase individual coaching sessions with the instructor. This is NOT a critique group, rather it is a group to assist writers who would like to increase their productivity and have support moving forward with their writing projects.

About the instructor: Victoria Fann has been writing essays, short stories, plays and screenplays for over three decades. Her writing has been published in numerous publications and anthologies including Women of Wisdom, Newsweek, Thought Catalog, Elephant Journal, Wake Up World, BioStories,etc. In addition, Victoria has been working with writers as a group facilitator, coach and teacher ever since the founding of her first writing group, Mothers Who Write in 1989. Her book, Creative Alchemy: Accessing the Extraordinary Power of the Muse to Transform Your Art and Your Life will be published in late 2017.

Sundays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18, 3-4:30 p.m. $45-$160. Register here.

Flatiron Writers Room

5 Covington Street

Asheville, NC 28806