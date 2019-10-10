From the North Carolina Room at Pack Library:

Asheville has long been at the center of the LGBT+ rights movement.

Organizations like the Southern Appalachian Lesbian and Gay Alliance “SALGA” and “C.L.O.S.E.R” (community liaison organization for support education and reform) brought LGBT+ people living in Asheville and surrounding areas together for political action and community togetherness at the height of the AIDS crisis.

Join the Friends of the North Carolina Room, Blue Ridge Pride, ButchOUT, and others as we display archival material from the North Carolina Collection at Pack Memorial Library at Banks Ave. Bar for one short weekend in October.

These rare archival materials including photos, newspapers, and more, tell the story of Asheville’s Queer Community from about 1972-2002.

*Saturday Reception* Join us on Saturday from 2-5 pm for a special reception! Banks Ave. is donating some delicious small bites and the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus will be there to perform!

This will be a great opportunity to meet the organizers and talk about how *YOU* can contribute to archiving LGBT+ history in Asheville and Buncombe County.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/503378260226792/