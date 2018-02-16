From the Friends of the Smokies:
Celebrate Reopening of North Carolina Office of Friends of the Smokies
ASHEVILLE, NC – Please join Friends of the Smokies on Wednesday, February 28 to celebrate the reopening and relocation of their North Carolina office in downtown Asheville. The event begins at 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 and reception with light refreshments and door prizes. Enjoy time socializing with business and nonprofit professionals, learning about Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and meeting rangers from the National Park Service and the staff of Friends of the Smokies, which is celebrating 25 years of supporting the park.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to open our office in the heart of Asheville where we can work closely with new business, volunteers and many others to further our cause and raise funds for Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” says Anna Zanetti, North Carolina Director of Friends of the Smokies.
The North Carolina office of Friends of the Smokies is located directly across from Asheville Brewing Company in Midtown Plaza at 84 Coxe Ave., Unit 200. Parking passes will be available.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.