Celebrate Reopening of North Carolina Office of Friends of the Smokies

ASHEVILLE, NC – Please join Friends of the Smokies on Wednesday, February 28 to celebrate the reopening and relocation of their North Carolina office in downtown Asheville. The event begins at 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 and reception with light refreshments and door prizes. Enjoy time socializing with business and nonprofit professionals, learning about Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and meeting rangers from the National Park Service and the staff of Friends of the Smokies, which is celebrating 25 years of supporting the park.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to open our office in the heart of Asheville where we can work closely with new business, volunteers and many others to further our cause and raise funds for Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” says Anna Zanetti, North Carolina Director of Friends of the Smokies.

The North Carolina office of Friends of the Smokies is located directly across from Asheville Brewing Company in Midtown Plaza at 84 Coxe Ave., Unit 200. Parking passes will be available.