Press release Asheville Fringe Arts Festival:

Although the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival happens in January, we want to celebrate Asheville’s creative fringe all year long. This summer the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival presents the Summer Fringe Series: three unique performances at the Crow & Quill.

The Summer Fringe Series will be June 20, July 25 and August 29. Come and celebrate and support the Fringe as it kicks off its preparations for next year’s festival. We are excited about all sorts of new Fringe stuff for next year, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it!

Please join artists, staff and sponsors for the first of our Summer Fringe Series at the Crow & Quill on June 20 from 7-10pm. We will honor all of our wonderful Festival Sponsors and artists as they have been brave artists in these dystopic times. This special night is for all Friends of the Fringe, past and potential future friends alike. We have an amazing performance planned with The Accidentals after we thank our lovely Friends of Fringe. Check us out on Facebook.

This evening also marks the opening for our Call for Artists for 2019. So we encourage new artists who are interested in the Fringe to attend. Festival staff will be there to answer questions about applying for the festival.

July 25 and August 29 will feature new and veteran Fringe artist performances. So save those dates on your calendar as well. Performances each night start around 8pm.