Press release from Free the Optimus:

On November 25th, the Orange Peel will play host to a raw display of “The Elements of Hip Hop.” Organized by Asheville’s own award winning hip hop group Free The Optimus (FTO), the show will demonstrate the core foundational elements of hip hop—DJing, breakdancing, MCing, and graffiti—while also spotlighting some of AVL’s finest DJs, rappers, dancers, and live performers.

Due to the highly competitive nature of hip hop, several segments of the night will feature battles—head to head match ups of artists competing to one up each other for both the crowd and their peers’ approval.

Fans can expect DJ battles from members of the Vinyl Time Travelers, Asheville locals that many will know from their weekly Turntable Tuesday series. The breakdancing battle portion of the night will feature Ashevillest, a collective of the illest b-boys in AVL who will fully demonstrate the physical manifestation of hip hop rhythm. The evening will also feature a rap battle between Asheville local SK, the Novelist and Greensboro MC Jewce as well as live graffiti from Charlotte based artist Ill Tac.

The night will finish with a performance from Free The Optimus along with JBOT to bring a live hip hop band finale to an already jam packed night to remember.

Attendees will be able to purchase lifestyle inspired workwear, made for outsiders by outsiders, from AVL’s own fresh new urban clothing line Epatage as well as new merchandise from FTO to go along with the release of several new projects from the crew.