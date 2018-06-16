Press release:
Event: Full Moon in June Benefit
June 29th, 6-9p.m.
Patton Parker House, 95 Charlotte St. Asheville, NC 28801
Host: Aura Home Women Vets
50 S. French Broad Ave, Suite 203
Asheville, NC 28801
828-771-6979
www.aurahomewomenvets.org
Join supporters of Aura Home Women Vets in celebrating the midsummer full moon with an evening of music, picnicking and desserts on the recently restored historic Patton Parker House’s lush lawns.
Music will be provided by melodica group One Road Over, local singer songwriter Big Al followed by blues singer Linda Mitchell.
Walk in with your picnic basket and blanket or low chairs and settle in for a relaxing evening raising money to prevent homelessness in our women veteran population. Aura Home will provide desserts and all the makings for s’mores at the fire pit.
Tickets are $25 at the gate, $20 if purchased online at www.AuraHomeWomenVets.org.
