Press release from Rachel Kay Public Relations:

Gaia Herbs, the leading herbal company in the United States, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations in Western N.C. with the grand opening of a new facility in Mills River. The new facility is located in the Broadpointe development, which is also home to several other local companies, including Raumedic AG, Sierra Nevada, Empire Distribution, and the Mountain Horticultural Crops Research and Extension Center among others.

The grand opening will be held at 5pm – 7pm, Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Gaia Herbs Gaia North Location, 184 Butler Farm Road, Mills River, NC 28759

Gaia Herbs plans to invest more than $12 million in infrastructure, equipment, and personnel by 2021. More than 30 new jobs will be created during the course of three years, at an average wage that exceeds the average wage in Henderson County for full-time employment. In addition to the jobs created and the stimulus to the local economy, customers of Gaia Herbs will also benefit from this expansion. The additional staffing and increased operational capacity will enable Gaia Herbs to meet the demands of a rapidly growing industry, allow for additional new product development, and support Gaia Herbs in sharing more of its high-quality herbal supplements with customers across the country.