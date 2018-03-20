Press release from the city of Asheville:

The Asheville City Council has unanimously decided to replace City Manager Gary Jackson effective at the close of business today. We appreciate the many successes Gary has brought Asheville in his 13 years here; however, we believe that making this change now is in the City and his best interests.

Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball will serve as Interim City Manager until a new city manager is selected.

Additionally, Councilwoman Gwen Wisler will lead transition planning pro bono to assist with the eventual transition to a new city manager.

We wish Gary well and thank him for the good work that he has done for Asheville and the region.

(Note: Under his 2005 employment agreement, the City is obligated to provide Mr. Jackson with his salary and regular benefits for six months unless he starts working for another employer.)