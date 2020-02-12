Press release from Outdoor Gear Builders:

Outdoor Gear Builders, the first gear builder association of its kind in the outdoor industry, is celebrating its seventh year of collaborating to create exceptional outdoor gear with a focus on responsible manufacturing, cutting edge innovation and economic growth in Western North Carolina. To celebrate at the sixth annual Get in Gear Fest, the association will be adding a special customer appreciation sale to their family friendly flagship event, which includes demos, new gear sneak peeks, opportunities to meet the makers in person, music, food trucks, beer and more!

Since it was founded in 2013, Outdoor Gear Builders has grown to over 50 members and has been a force in the economic development of WNC by heightening the region’s outdoor industry profile and being a large contributor to North Carolina’s $28 billion outdoor recreation industry. In just the past year, the organization became a 501c and former OGB board chair and co-founder Amy Allison became the NC Outdoor Recreation Director.

“When this organization began in 2013, we realized there were so many gear manufacturers in this area, but nobody was coming together for the greater good of the industry in our state,” states Matt Godfrey, Board Chair of the Outdoor Gear Builders. “We knew that the outdoor industry was a viable economic driver for the area and we’ve seen that continue to grow in the past few years as more new brands are starting up in the area or moving here from out west.”

As the OGB Get in Gear Fest celebrates its sixth year on March 21, the gear builders wanted to do something different to show their appreciation to all of the customers and outdoor enthusiasts in the area who have supported them throughout the years. In addition to the latest gear on display and on-site activities and demos like a climbing wall provided by Camp Cedar Cliff and fly-fishing demos with Rent This Rod, for the first time ever brands will be selling seconds, samples and demo gear at the event! This is a great opportunity for attendees to snag great deals on local gear directly from the manufacturers.

In addition to all of the great activities happening at the event, the Get in Gear Fest will host a raffle for OGB member gear prizes throughout the day to raise money for Pisgah Conservancy, a key non-profit in WNC that is dedicated to the well-being and betterment of the Pisgah Ranger District. As one of the most visited national forests in the country, Pisgah National Forest is well-loved in terms of participation but has long fallen short in terms of funding. By donating proceeds from the raffle, the OGB is able to support this gem of the Blue Ridge Mountains that is not only a great area for testing out new gear but is also where they and many of their customers recreate with friends and families.

About the Outdoor Gear Builders

The Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC are Western North Carolina-based companies collaborating to share talents, encourage new ideas and inspire each other. Member brands are dedicated to creating exceptional outdoor gear with a focus on responsible manufacturing, cutting edge innovation and economic growth in our region. The OGB’s motto is: “Extraordinary Gear Made Here.” Learn more at outdoorgearbuilders.com or join the conversation at facebook.com/OutdoorGearBuildersOfWnc/

The OGB Get in Gear Fest is a free event that will be held at the Salvage Station along the banks of the French Broad River on March 21, 2020 from 12 – 5. Attendees can find more information at www.outdoorgearbuilders.com. Brands attending this year include but are not limited to: Alpine Towers, Astral, Bellyak, Big Weekend, Blue Ridge Chair Works, Blue Ridge Hiking Company, Blyss Running, Diamond Brand Gear, ENO, Fifth Element Camping, Industry Nine, Lightheart Gear, OGRE, Recover Brands, Rent This Rod, Rightline Gear, Rockgeist-Bikepack USA, Sport Hansa, Sylvan Sport, Tsuga and Tarpestry.