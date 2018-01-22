Press release from Ginger’s Revenge:

Ginger’s Revenge, Asheville’s first and only brewery focused on the production of alcoholic ginger beer, has released its first bottled ginger beer and will celebrate with an official bottle release party on Friday, Jan. 26.

“We’re extremely excited to now offer our Original ginger beer in bottles,” says David Ackley, Ginger’s Revenge co-founder and head brewer. “The bottles will help us expand to new markets both in Western North Carolina and across the southeast.”

Ginger’s Revenge: Original is made with at least 95% organic ingredients: Hawaiian ginger, cane sugar, grapefruit juice, habanero pepper and spices. The alcoholic ginger beer is dry and sessionable with a subtle ginger heat on the finish.

The official bottle release party will be on Friday, Jan. 26. The celebration will include drink specials all day, recipe cards with suggestions on how to make cocktails with Ginger’s Revenge ginger beer at home, and live music from April B and The Cool from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Booty’s Meat Market will be on site serving food. Special case pricing and prizes, including glassware and apparel, will be available all weekend.

Ginger’s Revenge opened in March 2017 and focuses on the production of different varieties of alcoholic ginger beer as well as small-batch grain-based beers. The brewery plans to release other bottled alcoholic ginger beers in the coming year. “Our next bottle release will be Ginger’s Revenge: Lime Agave, inspired by the Moscow Mule cocktail,” says Cristina Hall Ackley, Ginger’s Revenge co-founder. “Our Appalachian Ginger, which was made with 100% locally grown ginger, was very popular this year, so we’re planning to bottle it in the fall of 2018.”

Bottles of Ginger’s Revenge Original Ginger Beer are available for purchase at the Ginger’s Revenge tasting room and in a variety of locations in and around Asheville. The company website keeps an updated list of all the locations where Ginger’s Revenge is available on tap and in bottles.