Press release from Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:

Join our Girl Scouts for a National S’mores Day Celebration, Thursday, August 10. S’mores, games, activities and more! This event is free and open to the public.

Who: Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

What: National S’mores Day

When: Thursday, August 10 from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Where: All four Girl Scout Service Centers:

Asheville

31 College Place, Building C, Asheville, NC 28801

Gastonia

156 S. South Street, Suite 201, Gastonia, NC 28052

Hickory

208 Union Square NW, Suite 101, Hickory, NC 28601

Triad

8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235

For more information about joining Girl Scouts or volunteering, come to any one of our four service centers, visit us at www.girlscoutsp2p.org, or call 800.672.2148