Press release from Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:
Join our Girl Scouts for a National S’mores Day Celebration, Thursday, August 10. S’mores, games, activities and more! This event is free and open to the public.
Who: Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
What: National S’mores Day
When: Thursday, August 10 from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.
Where: All four Girl Scout Service Centers:
Asheville
31 College Place, Building C, Asheville, NC 28801
Gastonia
156 S. South Street, Suite 201, Gastonia, NC 28052
Hickory
208 Union Square NW, Suite 101, Hickory, NC 28601
Triad
8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, NC 27235
For more information about joining Girl Scouts or volunteering, come to any one of our four service centers, visit us at www.girlscoutsp2p.org, or call 800.672.2148
