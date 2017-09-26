Press release from the American Red Cross:

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

Mary Alice Donofrio gave blood for the first time in memory of her mother, who received several blood transfusions while being treated for breast cancer. “I had no idea what to expect, but the experience was very easy and quite rewarding,” she says. “Ever since then, I try and give blood as often as I can, and every time it gives me a good feeling in my heart. It is so nice to know that taking just an hour or so out of my day can help save the lives of others.”

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017. Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31

Buncombe

Asheville

10/16: 1-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/17: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Asheville Racquet Club, 200 Racquet Club Road

10/17: 1-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/18: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/19: 2-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/23: 1-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/24: 1-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/25: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/26: 2-7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

10/27: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood Street

10/28: 1-6 p.m., Lowe’s of West Asheville #0526, 95 Smokey Park Highway

Candler

10/26: 1:30-6 p.m., Francis Asbury UMC Gym, 725 Asbury Road

Leicester

10/23: 2:30-7 p.m., Newfound Baptist Church, 2605 New Leicester Highway

Haywood

Hazelwood

10/24: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Hazelwood Elementary School, 1111 Plott Creek Road

Waynesville

10/16: 12-4:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge Waynesville, 435 East Marshall Street

10/19: 4-8 p.m., American Legion Post #47, 171 Legion Drive

Henderson

Hendersonville

10/16: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 203 2nd Ave. East

10/23: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., YMCA Hendersonville, 810 6th Ave. W.

10/24: 1:30-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Avenue West

10/26: 2-6:30 p.m., Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Road

Jackson

Sylva

10/25: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Southwestern Community College-Burrell Building, 447 College Drive

Macon

Franklin

10/20: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lowe’s 0717 Franklin, Georgia Highway

McDowell

Marion

10/18: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Haldex Brake Products Corporation, 5334 Hwy 221 South

10/25: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Marion Community Building, 99 North Main Street

10/27: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., West Marion Elementary School, 820 Marlor Rd

Old Fort

10/28: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 203 E Main St

Mitchell

Spruce Pine

10/16: 1:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, 125 Tappan Street

10/18: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Mayland Community College, 200 Mayland Dr

Polk

Columbus

10/19: 2-6:30 p.m., Polk County American Red Cross Chapter, 231 Ward Street

Rutherford

Cliffside

10/21: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Cliffside Masonic Lodge, Old Main Street

Ellenboro

10/23: 3-7:30 p.m., Corinth Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church, 767 Pinehurst Rd

Forest City

10/19: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Chase High School, 1603 Chase High Road

10/20: 12-5:30 p.m., Forest City Fire Dept, 186 S Church St

Rutherfordton

10/25: 2-6 p.m., Gilkey School Community Center, 217 Gilkey School

Yancey

Burnsville

10/17: 1-5:30 p.m., Higgins Memorial Methodist Church, 101 N. Main Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.