Givens Estates, Asheville’s 215-acre Life Plan Community, announces a $42 million expansion and redevelopment meant to enhance the already gorgeous senior living campus located in an idyllic mountain setting. The project, slated to break ground in February of 2020, includes two new residential living buildings with 80 one-and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 897-1,349 square feet, as well as additions and renovations to dining areas and the wellness center.

“As the need for high-quality senior living options continues to grow, we’re excited to announce this redevelopment and expansion of our community,” said John Cowan, Executive Director of Givens Estates. “We’re already accepting reservations and are excited to serve those who are beginning to contemplate the next step in their retirement journey.”

Blum Construction, based in Winston-Salem, has been selected as the contractor for the project, with RLPS of Lancaster, Pennsylvania as the architect. The redevelopment is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.

“We’re pleased to have a contractor and architect who will serve as wonderful partners on this redevelopment and expansion,” said Cowan. “Our residents are excited to see this next phase of our community’s story begin to take shape and will look forward to welcoming many new neighbors in the years to come.”