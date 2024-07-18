News release from Glenda Weinert:

Buncombe County businesswoman Glenda Weinert recently announced her intention to file for candidacy for Buncombe County Board of Education Member at Large. Weinert will appear on the November ballot after her appointment to the position following the resignation of Amanda Simpkins in May of 2024. With experience ranging from early childhood education to higher education, Weinert’s background and passion fuel her desire to run for a full term on the board.

“I want to continue being an advocate for the students and parents/guardians in our schools.” Weinert said.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Weinert got her start in early childhood education as a teenager, working in the Little Beaver Child Care centers owned by her family. After receiving her master’s degree from Kennesaw State University (Georgia) in business administration and organizational management, Weinert returned to the Little Beaver Child Care centers and took ownership of the centers following her mother’s retirement. Under Weinert’s leadership, the centers grew to 5 locations across Buncombe County, and served over 700 children.

Weinert received her doctorate in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2014, and has taught business and management classes at A-B Tech, UNC Asheville, and Lee University in Eastern Tennessee. Weinert has also served for 8 years on the State Childcare Commission, which adopts rules for licensing of childcare facilities and registering childcare homes, in addition to setting standards in childcare centers and defines the duties of the abuse/neglect unit. She is a current member of the Buncombe County Schools Foundation and was recently appointed by Speaker Tim Moore to serve on the A-B Tech Board of Trustees.

Weinert will file on Friday at noon.