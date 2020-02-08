Press release from the South Carolina Arts Commission:

South Carolina’s highest award for achievement in the arts is to be presented to six uniquely qualified arts practitioners and supporters announced today by the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC).

The SCAC Board of Directors approved panel recommendations for the following recipients from their respective categories to be recognized for outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Philip Mullen, Columbia

ARTIST: Glenis Redmond, Mauldin

INDIVIDUAL: Mary Inabinett Mack, St. Helena Island

ARTS IN EDUCATION: Cindy Riddle, Campobello

BUSINESS: United Community Bank, Greenville

ORGANIZATION: Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston

“This year’s recipients represent the best of South Carolina. They are talented, successful, dedicated to giving of themselves to ensure everyone who wants to can benefit from access to the arts,” S.C. Arts Commission Chairwoman Dee Crawford said. “By taking our arts community to new levels, they are elevating our state as well. With the Verner Award, we celebrate their achievements and thank them for enriching life and culture here in South Carolina.”

A diverse committee, appointed by the S.C. Arts Commission Board of Directors and drawn from members of the South Carolina community at large, reviews all nominations and, after a rigorous process, makes recommendations to the board for final approval after a series of panel meetings produces a recommendation from each category.