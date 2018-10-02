Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

Glenn C. Marlow Elementary has been designated an “Exemplary High Performing Schools” National Blue Ribbon School for 2018 in the U.S. Department of Education program that annually recognizes outstanding schools.

One of only eight North Carolina public schools and 349 nationwide to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2018, Glenn C. Marlow Elementary specifically earned the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” award.

“This is such an outstanding honor for our school, our staff, our students, and our community,” said Principal John Hart.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools are public and non-public elementary, middle, and high schools that are producing outstanding results for all students, demonstrating consistent excellence, and making progress in closing gaps in student achievement.

To be eligible for nomination, schools must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state when ranked either on student performance in state reading and mathematics assessments or on a composite index that may include these and other subject assessment results, as well as additional student performance measures like attendance.

Specifically regarding student subgroups, “Exemplary High Performing Schools” must also be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state when student subgroup performance is ranked using either of the aforementioned methods. For high schools, “Exemplary High Performing Schools” must be in the top 15 percent of all high schools in the state when ranked on the most recently available graduation rates.

“This recognition is a testament to the legacy of learning and excellence that has been built by everyone who has passed through these halls and been in our community since Marlow opened in 1999,” said Hart. “I am so proud of our students and staff who work so hard to carry on this legacy each and every day. They earned this.”