Press release from the Blue Ridge Conservancy:

Gov. Roy Cooper announced reconstituted North Carolina boards and commissions on July 3. Appointments include BRC Member at Large, Ann Browning, to the Clean Water Management Trust Fund Board and BRC Vice Chairperson, Margaret Newbold, to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Board.

North Carolina’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF) was established by the General Assembly in 1996 as a non-regulatory organization with a focus on protecting and restoring the State’s land and water resources. The CWMTF awards grants to non-profit and governmental organizations to protect land for natural, historical and cultural benefit, limit encroachment on military installations, restore degraded streams, and develop and improve stormwater treatment technology. Walter Clark, BRC’s former Executive Director, is the current CWMTF Director. Many BRC land protection projects were made possible with funding from CWMTF.

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) provides dollar-for-dollar matching grants to local governments for parks and recreational projects to serve the public. The Fund is administered through the state Division of Parks and Recreation and was established in 1994 by the NC General Assembly. PARTF is the primary source of funding to build and renovate facilities in the state parks as well as to buy land for new and existing parks. Watauga County received a PARTF grant in 2018 to help fund construction of Section 4 of the Middle Fork Greenway.

To see the full list of Gov. Cooper’s appointees, visit this link. For more information, contact Nikki Robinson at 828-264-2511 or nikki@blueridgeconservancy.org.