Press release from NC Craft Brewers Guild:

In recognition of North Carolina’s 300+ craft breweries and their positive impact on the state’s economy, Governor Roy Cooper will proclaim April as NC Beer Month on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Highland Brewing Co., marking the 7th anniversary of the NC Beer Month celebration, co-sponsored by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild and Visit North Carolina. NC Beer Month encourages residents and travelers alike to explore a wide range of special craft beer oriented events, showcasing the industry’s world-class products and hospitality. Visit NCBeerMonth.com between now and the end of April to tap into celebrations from the mountains to the coast.