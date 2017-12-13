From the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources:
N.C. Governor’s Western Residence Holiday Open House Rescheduled for Dec. 16
Asheville, N.C. – The Governor’s Western Residence will be open to visitors for a holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The residence is located at 45 Patton Mountain Rd., Asheville. Reservations are not needed to attend the open house. For more information, please call (828) 225-0122.
The Western Residence features breath-taking views of Mt. Pisgah and downtown Asheville. Built in 1939, the home was donated to the state in 1964 by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. It has been used by 11 administrations and is one of only four official state second residences in the United States.
