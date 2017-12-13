N.C. Governor’s Western Residence Holiday Open House Rescheduled for Dec. 16

Asheville, N.C. – The Governor’s Western Residence will be open to visitors for a holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The residence is located at 45 Patton Mountain Rd., Asheville. Reservations are not needed to attend the open house. For more information, please call (828) 225-0122.

The Western Residence features breath-taking views of Mt. Pisgah and downtown Asheville. Built in 1939, the home was donated to the state in 1964 by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. It has been used by 11 administrations and is one of only four official state second residences in the United States.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

