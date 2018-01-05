Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will be hosting a Grand Opening for Abba’s House, a perinatal substance abuse residential recovery facility on Friday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Abba’s House is a 12-18 month recovery program which will work with new mothers and their infants going through recovery from substance abuse.

This newly renovated facility at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will have fourteen mommy-baby rooms which are set up dorm-style and created to provide everything a mother and infant would need. Some features include 24/7 security systems to ensure safety of mothers and babies, special lighting throughout the facility, sound-proof rooms to provide peace and comfort for all, individualized climate controlled living areas and biometric security access into each living space.

The Abba’s House curriculum will be packed full of programs, therapy, counseling, healing, restoration and support, which will help mothers and infants work through levels of trauma and provide the tools necessary to live a productive and sober life. This program is the first of its kind in Western North Carolina and was created to tackle the opioid crisis in our region.

In addition, volunteers will have an opportunity to “lend-a-hand” as they serve by holding and providing support to babies while mothers are in classes or counseling. Beckey Turchi, Director of Abba’s House will oversee this new and exciting program at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA RESCUE MINISTRIES:

Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, showers and clothing. For more information, visit www.westerncarolinarescue.org