WHAT: ArtLab grand opening activities October 27 (during the Brevard Fourth Friday Art Walk), October 28 (during Halloween Fest) and October 31(Halloween Trick-or-Treat)

ArtLab will offer classes, workshops, private instruction, and special events related to a wide variety of creative endeavors.

WHERE: 156 South Broad Street, Brevard, N.C.

WHEN: Friday, October 27, at 4:30p

Ribbon-cutting with Brevard/Transylvania Chamber of Commerce

Light refreshments and tours to follow.

• Friday, October 27, from 6:00p-9:00p

(during downtown Brevard’s 4th Friday Gallery Walk)

Halloween costume party/Painting Brevard Rocks

• Saturday, October 28, from 10:00a-5:00p

Halloweenfest Open House/Painting Brevard Rocks

• Tuesday, October 31, 2017, from 1:00p-6:00p

Halloween Open House/Painting Brevard Rocks