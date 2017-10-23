Press release:
WHAT: ArtLab grand opening activities October 27 (during the Brevard Fourth Friday Art Walk), October 28 (during Halloween Fest) and October 31(Halloween Trick-or-Treat)
ArtLab will offer classes, workshops, private instruction, and special events related to a wide variety of creative endeavors.
WHERE: 156 South Broad Street, Brevard, N.C.
WHEN: Friday, October 27, at 4:30p
Ribbon-cutting with Brevard/Transylvania Chamber of Commerce
Light refreshments and tours to follow.
• Friday, October 27, from 6:00p-9:00p
(during downtown Brevard’s 4th Friday Gallery Walk)
Halloween costume party/Painting Brevard Rocks
• Saturday, October 28, from 10:00a-5:00p
Halloweenfest Open House/Painting Brevard Rocks
• Tuesday, October 31, 2017, from 1:00p-6:00p
Halloween Open House/Painting Brevard Rocks
