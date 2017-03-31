Press release from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation:

Online registration begins Monday, April 3, for Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend, an exciting workshop for photographers planned for June 2 to 4.

The event features presentations from renowned photographers, spectacular shooting opportunities on the mountain and a friendly but competitive photo contest.

The featured presenters for 2017, including Charles Glatzer, David Marx, Mary Presson Roberts and Kendall Chiles, hail from throughout the region and across the country and will speak on a variety of photography topics encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft.

Presentations take place in the afternoons and evenings, allowing participants to explore Grandfather Mountain and take their own shots during the day, while also participating in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with professional photographers. Opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography also will be offered.

Participants are invited to camp free at the Woods Walk Picnic Area during the weekend, taking advantage of one of the few opportunities to stay overnight inside the park.

Admission to Nature Photography Weekend is $115 and covers three-day park admission, a Saturday evening meal, entry to all presentations and field sessions and a flash drive for submitting contest entries. A $95 level includes all of the above, but does not include participation in the photo contest (or the flash drive).

Family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.

Online registration begins at 8 a.m. Monday, April 3, at www.grandfather.com. Photographers should act fast — the event usually fills within a matter of days.

For more information, visit https://grandfather.com/events/nature-photography-weekend-2017/, or call (828) 733-2013.