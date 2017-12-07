Press release from Homeward Bound WNC:

ASHEVILLE — For the eighth year, Grateful Bread is working to ensure that Asheville’s homeless have warm clothing for the winter. The community group is once again hosting its annual warm clothing drive at the Warren Haynes Christmas Jam.

Bins will be outside the U.S. Cellular Center Saturday, Dec. 9 starting at 5 p.m.

“We are in need of new or gently used cold weather clothing,” clothing drive organizer Kelly Carmody said. “All items will be donated to Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina.”

The community can donate clothing before the Jam, in bins that are stationed at the Orange Peel, Mellow Mushroom and One-Stop Deli and Bar in downtown Asheville.

Grateful Bread is a homeless advocacy group founded in 1997. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/GratefulBread1997.

Homeward Bound WNC is a social impact nonprofit that is ending homelessness in Buncombe County. Homeward Bound’s methods are based on the national best practice model Housing First, which involves moving people into permanent housing first and then providing the support that they need to stay there. With the support of the community, Homeward Bound has found homes for more than 1,840 people and 89 percent have never become homeless again.