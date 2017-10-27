Press release from the Interfaith Initiative:

Asheville, N.C. — The Interfaith Initiative, made up of representatives of 14 faith communities in the Asheville area, has organized a Green Energy Forum. This will be an action forum about local green energy efforts to help individuals and congregations enrich their lives by being good stewards in caring for our earth. The meeting will take place at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 Oak St. in Asheville beginning at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the community; however, it is requested that those interested in attending please RSVP on the event Facebook page.

“The Interfaith Initiative was created to address issues of social justice,” says Ron Katz, a member of Carolina Jews for Justice/West and the Jubilee Community. “Faith communities, like individuals, often have capacity challenges, and the Initiative provides a way for faith communities to work together on educational and social efforts to offer events that one would be hampered to do alone,” he added.

Panelists will include representatives from Creation Care Alliance/MountainTrue, Southern Coalition for Clean Energy, Citizens Climate Lobby, Energy Savers’ Network and the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Each will have handouts and other information available. The program is Co-Chaired by Eman Moustafa and Yolanda Adams.

According to the co-chairs, “with a 15 percent increase in utility cost proposed for our community, we are compelled to take practical actions toward using green energy. Fossil fuels have proven costly and destructive to our earth’s environment that we rely on for survival. Many diverse types of energy are now made available to us through amazing innovations in renewable and sustainable energy. This forum provides an exciting opportunity for individuals of faith communities to learn about practical, manageable steps to take towards expanding the use of renewable energy in our daily lives.”