Press release from the Greene County Partnership:

The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership will host its 11th Antique Appraisal Fair and Antique Show Saturday, March 23, at Greeneville High School on Tusculum Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. After taking a three year hiatus, the Appraisal Fair is back with lots of great antique dealers and qualified appraisers.

“It is with great excitement that the Tourism Department brings back the Appraisal Fair to our community”, stated Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership. “We feel that taking the three years off helped because having the event for 10 years straight, the number of items being brought in by the public to be appraised had really decreased. This time off has enabled antique enthusiasts to ‘collect’ treasures and be ready for another successful year.”

The event will feature certified appraisers that will assess the value of antique treasures brought in by the public. A small fee of $5 per item will be charged for appraisals. Also featured at the event will be local and regional antique shops displaying and selling their wares throughout the day, as well as local museums and historical attractions. The cost to have an antique booth at the Fair is $50 and all items must be antique or vintage.

The Antique Appraisal Fair & Show is a project of the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and is title sponsored by the Greeneville City School System. For questions or for more information on acquiring a booth, to sponsor the event or to volunteer, please contact Tammy Kinser at the Partnership, 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or visit www.GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisalFair.com.