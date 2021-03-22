Press release from Groundwater Solutions, Inc.:
On March 27, from 10:00AM TO 3:00PM FREE COVID-19 testing at Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, 800 Appledoorn Circle, Asheville NC.
The continued increases in North Carolina COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and death rates are alarming. The CDC and local health departments recommend that you get tested, especially if you met with other people over the holidays. Groundwater Solutions, Inc. and Genesis Project 1 are pleased to bring this important health resource event to the communities in your area.
Testing will be carried out through the drive-up service, with minimal or no contact, in accordance with all recommended precautions for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.
Please remember to practice the 3 Ws – Wear a face cover – Wait 6 feet away – Wash your hands often! Coronavirus testing will be provided through the shuttle service, with minimal or no contact, in accordance with all recommended precautions for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.