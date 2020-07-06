Announcement from Dolo Digital:

The Grove Arcade has officially reopened the outdoor artists market on Page Avenue today with an exciting announcement.

For years, Makers Market at Grove Arcade has featured the same group of talented local artists chosen based on a seniority system. In effort to further support the local artist community, Grove Arcade is opening Makers Market to any local artists looking to sell their work.

Asheville area artists or craftspeople are invited to apply through the Grove Arcade website. Once the application is reviewed and accepted, the artist can book a stall for the morning or evening, on any day of the week. There is a $15 – $45 fee depending on the day of week, and time of day.

“We could not be more excited at the Grove Arcade to welcome in so many new local artists and craftspeople. It was important to us to further connect with and support our community, especially during this time.” said Emily Dresback, a representative of the building.

The Makers Market will abide by the same COVID-19 safety precautions as the indoor space, with artists maintaining 6-feet+ distance, and at the same time allowing one group per artist space at a time. There will also be signage encouraging sanitization, spatial awareness, and wearing a face-mask.

Artists can take advantage of the booking application to secure a space, while visitors and locals can view which artists will be at the market and what they are selling, on a calendar view.

Makers Market at Grove Arcade is open every day of the week, rain or shine, from 10am to 9pm. It is located at 1 Page Avenue, Asheville NC 28803. To apply to be an artist, secure a booking, or to view the schedule, visit grovearcade.com/makers-market/.