Press release from Tractor Supply Co.:

The birds are back in town! That’s right; the Tractor Supply Co. store in Asheville will host a backyard poultry event on Apr 08, 2017 from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

During the event, customers will have the opportunity to engage in a number of activities all centered around learning how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

Participating event partners will include:

Local FFA GroupsOn site 10:00am to 2:00pm

“The popularity of raising backyard poultry has continued to grow year after year and it has a lot to do with the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from your own backyard,” said Glen LaFever, manager of the Asheville Tractor Supply store. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”

In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy games, an egg hunt, basic poultry nutrition and Backyard Poultry 101.

When it comes to raising backyard poultry, customers can consider Tractor Supply a one-stop shop. All items needed, including starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops and more, can be found at their local store. And for the poultry enthusiast, an expanded selection of poultry products is available on TractorSupply.com.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 14 Old Brevard Road. For more information, please contact the Asheville Tractor Supply store at 828-670-9170.