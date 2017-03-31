Press release from the Wilderness Society — Southern Appalachian office:

WHO: The Southern Appalachian Office of The Wilderness Society

WHAT: Fire & Ephemerals Hike

WHERE: Deep Gap to Standing Indian Mountain in the Southern Nantahala Wilderness near Franklin, NC

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19 • 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

RSVP required as group size is limited; email or call Michelle Ruigrok, michelle_ruigrok@tws.org or 828-587-9453 RSVP:

The Wilderness Society Southern Appalachian Office Hosts Guided Hike in Southern Nantahala Wilderness near Franklin April 19

(SYLVA, NC)—On Wednesday, April 19, The Wilderness Society’s Southern Appalachian Office based in Sylva is hosting a Fire & Ephemerals Hike in the Southern Nantahala Wilderness Area near Franklin, NC, led by Regional Director Brent Martin.

The hike will take place on the Appalachian Trail section from Deep Gap to the summit of Standing Indian Mountain, where the group will stop for lunch and optional exploration on the nearby Lower Ridge Trail. It is approximately five miles round-trip and moderate to somewhat strenuous in difficulty level (total elevation gain of around 1,500 feet).

On the hike, Martin will point out spring ephemeral flowers and plants, bird species, and areas of fire damage from the wildfires that swept through the area in Fall 2016. Hikers can expect to see trilliums, bloodroot, violets, trout lily, hepatica, and more. When the weather is clear, the summit of Standing Indian Mountain (at 5,200 feet elevation) affords beautiful vistas and there are other mountain views at points along the trail.

Hikers should wear hiking footwear and clothing appropriate for the forecast and for higher elevations (rain gear is strongly recommended) and should bring a lunch and water. A journal and binoculars are recommended, though not necessary.