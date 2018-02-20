Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

ASHEVILLE, NC (February 20, 2018) – Friday, March 2 Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the start of four new homes in its Arden neighborhood. Upon completion, Legacy Builders House #2 will be purchased by the Henson family, the Justice family will make Business Bungalow House #3 their home, the Harris family will buy the Wicked Weed House, and the Williams family will buy the house sponsored jointly by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Publix Supermarket Charities, and Pulliam Properties. These families are all working toward a better future and, together with Asheville Habitat and its generous sponsors and volunteers, they are on their way to affordable homeownership.

The families, volunteers, and donors from the various sponsoring groups will join Asheville Habitat at the construction site in Arden (34 Beale Road) on Friday, March 2 at 12:00 pm to enjoy lunch and fellowship and then participate in the build kick-off rituals of signing studs. The media and public are invited to attend.

Asheville Habitat has built over 300 single family homes in Buncombe County, and the neighborhood at Beale Road marks the first time Asheville Habitat has built in Arden. These four homes are part of a 21-house Habitat neighborhood on Jon Kraus Way. This parcel of land is already becoming a thriving neighborhood full of folks investing in their community by shopping locally, paying property taxes, and making mortgage payments to Habitat; payments that will help others become homeowners.

In 35 years, with 300 new homes and 200 home repair projects completed, Asheville Habitat has helped 500 families build better futures on the foundation of stable and affordable housing.