Press release from Hall Booth Smith:

Hall Booth Smith opens Asheville Office, second in North Carolina

Hall Booth Smith, P.C. announces the opening of an office in Asheville, North Carolina, the firm’s 14th office in the Southeast and second in North Carolina. This comes shortly after the firm’s office opening in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this month.

The new office, to be managed by Isaac N. Northup, Jr., bolsters the firm’s industry-leading medical malpractice practice and growing construction law practice. Joining Northup are partner Elizabeth McConnell and associate Adam Peoples.

“The addition of our colleagues in Asheville is evidence of our commitment to provide our clients with the highest quality legal representation possible,” said Alex Booth, managing partner of Hall Booth Smith. “We are honored to have Ike and his team share their experience and expertise with us and our clients.”

Northup, a native of Asheville, has concentrated his area of practice in the field of medical malpractice defense litigation involving catastrophic and birth injuries and complex medical matters for the last 35 years. He has tried more than 75 medical malpractice trials to jury verdict. Northup’s expertise and winning record have resulted in his exclusive representation of the insureds of North Carolina’s major Medical Malpractice insurance carrier.

Professionally, he is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, has been on the Board of Directors of the NC Association of Defense Attorneys and is an emeritus member, having served for seven years, of the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners. Northup is a graduate of the University of North Carolina undergraduate and law schools.

“We are excited to bring to our clients the resources and reputation of Hall Booth Smith,” said Northup. “Complex litigation may require the specialized expertise of a particular lawyer or the diverse experience of an entire team of lawyers. We are proud to offer our clients both.”

McConnell’s legal practice includes medical malpractice, professional malpractice and ethics, aging services, insurance coverage and products liability. She has extensive litigation experience in cases involving complex medical issues. McConnell’s experience includes successful results for physician defendants, hospitals, nursing home clients and general liability clients and she is routinely consulted by physicians, hospitals and nursing home facilities on matters of liability and risk management. She received her undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University and her J.D. from Wake Forest University Law School.

Peoples’ practices in the areas of general litigation, medical malpractice defense and construction law. Before moving to Asheville, he practiced law in Macon, Georgia. After relocating to Asheville, Peoples served for two years as a law clerk to the Honorable Martin Reidinger, United States District Court Judge for the Western District of North Carolina, where he worked on a wide variety of federal cases. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbus State University and his J.D. from the Mercer University School of Law.

Hall Booth Smith’s Asheville office is located at 123 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801.