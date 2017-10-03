Tues. 10/17 & Thurs .10/19 2-5 p.m. Makerspace! — Makerspace is an exhibit located in the STEAM Room at Hands On! Children and adults are invited to use their imaginations to design and build Franken toys, Maker Monsters and more! Makerspace will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. in October. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This exhibit is free with $4 admission/free for members and is sponsored by Exxon Mobil.