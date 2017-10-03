From Hands On! Child’s Gallery:
BOO-SEUM PROGRAMS AT HANDS ON!
(Hendersonville, N.C.)
- Tues. 10/17 11 a.m. Mad Scientists Lab — Boo Bubbles! Ages 3 yrs & up. Join Dr. Bunsen & Dr. Beaker in the Mad Scientist Lab as they make crazy concoctions. Mad Scientists Lab will be held every Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. during the month of October. Mad Scientists Lab is sponsored by NC Printing and is free with $4 admission/free for members. Spaces are limited. Please call to register.
- Tues. 10/17 – Fri. 10/20 All Day. Masters of Disguise — Make a Halloween Mask! Come get creative and get your scare on! Drop-in and create a mask while supplies last. This activity is sponsored by Hunter Subaru and is free with $4 admission/free for members.
- Tues. 10/17 & Thurs .10/19 2-5 p.m. Makerspace! — Makerspace is an exhibit located in the STEAM Room at Hands On! Children and adults are invited to use their imaginations to design and build Franken toys, Maker Monsters and more! Makerspace will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. in October. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This exhibit is free with $4 admission/free for members and is sponsored by Exxon Mobil.
The mission of Hands On! is to provide “hands on” educational exhibits and science programs that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. For additional information about their educational programs and facility, please visit their website at www.handsonwnc.org or call 828-697-8333.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.