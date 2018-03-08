‘Popular’ author Mitch Prinstein coming to Asheville April 10 for program presented by Hanger Hall School for Girls

ASHEVILLE – Nationally renowned clinical psychologist Mitch Prinstein discusses his book “Popular,” and how nurturing likability in childhood can affect happiness in adulthood, during a community talk April 10 on the UNCA campus.

Presented by Hanger Hall School, an independent middle school for girls in Asheville, the event begins at 7 p.m. in the UNCA Humanities Lecture Hall. It is free and open to the public, with support by UNCA’s Ramsey Library.

Prinstein is the John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, and the Director of Clinical Psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His Peer Relations Lab has been conducting research on popularity and peer relations for nearly 20 years and has resulted in more than 100 published scientific works. Prinstein and his research have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, U.S. News & World Report, Time magazine, Newsweek and elsewhere.

In his book, “Popular: The Power of Likability in a Status-Obsessed World,” Prinstein examines why popularity plays such a key role in development, how it affects relationships, success and happiness, and why we don’t always want to be the most popular. Rooted in positivity and inclusion, genuine connections, and deep commitments to others, likability, according to Prinstein, helps to create capable future leaders who are popular for being smart, kind people, and not for the power they wield.

Prinstein’s presentation is part of Hanger Hall’s annual Professional-in-Residence program, which brings leading authorities in adolescent development to Asheville for learning sessions with Hanger Hall students, educators, and families of the school, as well as the community at large. Past Hanger Hall Professionals-in-Residence include Lisa Damour and Rachel Simmons.

“Dr. Prinstein’s perspective on the power of positive popularity is compelling, and his message is welcome at this time when our culture seems so fixated on status,” said Catherine McClain, Head of School at Hanger Hall. “We’re excited to be bringing him to Asheville.”

Hanger Hall is Asheville’s oldest independent middle school for girls. Offering a rigorous and engaging curriculum, small class size and nurturing faculty, and commitment to community, the school has been educating, inspiring and empowering middle school girls since 1999.