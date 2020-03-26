Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos:

Based on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of public health, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos (Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort & Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River) have extended their temporary closure period for an additional two weeks.

The decision comes from the company’s dedication in slowing the progression of the virus and protecting its team members and local communities.

During the extended closure period, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will continue to pay its team members and benefits will not be interrupted.

Harrah’s Cherokee is continually monitoring the situation and while a reopening date has not yet been established, the company looks forward to welcoming back team members and guests soon.