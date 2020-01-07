Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville:
The City of Asheville and Harrah’s Cherokee invite members of the public and members of the media to attend a media event to commemorate the official launch of the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the center, 87 Haywood St. Parking is reserved and available for attending press at the surface parking lot directly across the street from the Center, beside 68 Haywood.
WHAT: Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville
WHEN: Friday, January 10th at 1:30pm
WHERE: 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC * 28801
MORE INFO: https://www.harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com/events/grand-opening-civic-dedication/
The event will feature brief remarks from Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Brooks Robindon (General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee), Chris Corl (General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville), and Richard Sneed (Principal Chief of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) followed by a ceremony performed by the Warriors of Anikituwha. After the ceremony, some members of the event will be available to speak with the media. To coordinate a media interview in advance, please contact Matthieu Rodriguez at mrodriguez2@ashevillenc.gov.
Please see below for updated venue website, social media accounts, and graphics:
Website: HarrahsCherokeeCenterAsheville.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarrahsCherokeeCenterAsheville
Instagram: @HarrahsCherokeeCenter4AVL
Twitter: @HarrahsCtrAVL
General Information Email: hello@harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com
