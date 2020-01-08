Press release from Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos:

Cherokee, NC – Wednesday, January 8, 2020

In 2019, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos continued to showcase its commitment to supporting the surrounding communities, the environment and its employees.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos is dedicated to supporting local communities. Employees and their families accumulated over 100,000 volunteer hours in 2019 through the community outreach program H.E.R.O (Harrah’s Employees Reaching Out). Aligning with the core values of Caesars Entertainment, H.E.R.O focuses on making the local communities healthier and more vibrant places to live and work by providing employees the opportunity to volunteer with nonprofit organizations. This year, the company assisted over 100 local organizations including Manna Food Bank, No Barriers, The Blue Ridge Honor Flight and REACH of Haywood, Macon, Clay and Cherokee counties.

“Our employees’ giving hearts are truly admirable,” said Jo Ray, Regional Vice President of Community Relations & Employee Wellness at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “They see first-hand how they are making a difference in other people’s lives and that just fuels their desire to help more. Our employees are making a name for themselves in our communities for their willingness to help whenever and wherever it’s needed.”

In addition to their volunteer efforts, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also supported local organizations through sponsorship donations totaling over $500,000 in cash and services. Notable contributions for the year include the $12,000 donation that was raised during Harrah’s Cherokee’s first Pink Party for breast cancer awareness and research. The funds that were raised during this event, which included a silent auction, in-store donations, t-shirt sales, beverage sales and a Battle of the Bras fashion show, supported the Vera Bradley Foundation, Betty’s Place and Swain Cancer Support. Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also contributed over $481,000 in concert ticket sales, raffle ticket sales as well as cash and in-kind donations during its fourth annual 3 Doors Down concert to benefit The Better Life Foundation

Harrah’s Cherokee had another strong year in CODEGREEN efforts. CODEGREEN, a Caesars Entertainment program , aims to minimize environmental impact and promote healthy, green living. Awarded as a 4-key rated company by Green Key Global , finding ways to reduce their carbon footprint is something that Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos has remained committed to. For the third year in a row, the company promoted their incentive program for hotel guests to opt out of housekeeping services to receive Free Play as a reward. The program continued to be successful with over 116,000 room night’s worth of linens saved at the Resort in Cherokee.

Adding to their charitable work and eco-friendly initiatives, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos also paid its 3,500 employees over $190 million in salaries, wages and benefits in addition to paying area vendors over $50 million for contracts and services for 2019. Harrah’s Cherokee also contracted over 65,000 area hotel rooms to help accommodate guests, in turn benefiting the local economy and supporting local businesses.