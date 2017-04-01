Press release:
Harris Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine will offer a free educational event on hip replacement and the new surgical, less invasive, anterior approach at noon on Tuesday, April 25, in the Harris Regional Hospital boardroom on the first floor of the hospital. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anthony McPherron will present the session. Lunch will be served. Please call 631-8894 to register.
