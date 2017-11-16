Press release from Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital:



Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital will hold a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 in the lobby of the new Harris Emergency Department, located at the front of Harris Regional Hospital.

Clinical and non-clinical positions are open at both hospitals and their affiliated physician practices and locations. Areas include: Patient Registration, Nursing (medical-surgical and pediatrics) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs), Housekeeping, Food and Nutrition, and Security. Department leaders will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

The hospitals’ mission is Making Communities Healthier and the vision is to create places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice, and employees want to work.

For a complete list of career opportunities visit www.myharrisregional.com or www.myswaincommunity.comand click on “Careers’. For information call (828) 586-7408.

About Harris Regional Hospital & Swain Community Hospital

Harris Regional Hospital, established in 1925, is an 86-bed acute and specialty care facility serving Western North Carolina with more than 100 physicians practicing in locations throughout a multi-county region, including Harris Regional Hospital Medical Park of Franklin, an outpatient facility in Macon County.

Swain Community Hospital, established in 1950, is a 48-bed Critical Access Hospital serving a multi-county region with primary care, emergency medicine and subspecialty care including a pain clinic and a transitional care unit. Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital began an affiliation in 1997 and joined Duke LifePoint Healthcare in 2014.

About Duke LifePoint Healthcare

Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Duke University Health System, Inc. and LifePoint Health® (NASDAQ: LPNT), was established to build a dynamic network of hospitals and healthcare providers. The joint venture, which brings together LifePoint’s experience in community-based hospital management and Duke’s world-renowned leadership in patient safety and clinical quality systems, is strengthening and improving healthcare delivery by providing community hospitals the clinical, quality and operational resources they need to grow and prosper.