Press release from Harris Regional Hospital:

Harris Palliative Care will provide free living will assistance 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 19 in Harris Regional Hospital’s private dining room on the first floor of the hospital. The drop-in event is part of a nationwide observance known as National Healthcare Decisions Day which occurs annually in mid-April.

The living will document ‘Five Wishes’ will be available, providing a legal roadmap for personal healthcare decisions. Notary services will also be available. Please bring photo identification. For information on the event call (828) 586-7145.

“It’s important for each of us to state our wishes as they relate to healthcare so that our friends and family members will understand what we want if and when there is a time we cannot speak for ourselves,” said Ron Allen, chaplain for Harris Palliative Care. “Advance directives are a set of distinct instructions that each of us has the power to construct, making choices now for those critical decision times that may come at some point later in life.”

National Healthcare Decisions Day began in 2008 as a way to inspire and educate the public and medical professionals about the importance of advance care planning. For more information visit nhdd.

About Harris Regional Hospital & Swain Community Hospital

Harris Regional Hospital, established in 1925, is an 86-bed acute and specialty care facility serving Western North Carolina with more than 100 physicians practicing in locations throughout a multi-county region, including Harris Regional Hospital Medical Park of Franklin, an outpatient facility in Macon County.

Swain Community Hospital, established in 1950, is a 48-bed Critical Access Hospital serving a multi-county region with primary care, emergency medicine and subspecialty care including a pain clinic and a transitional care unit. Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital began an affiliation in 1997 and joined Duke LifePoint Healthcare in 2014.