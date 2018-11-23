Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital are joining Western Carolina University to announce a call for applicants for The Ascent Partnership nurse practitioner tuition support program for the 2019 fall semester start.

The Ascent Partnership is the formal relationship between WCU and the hospitals. In the partnership, the hospitals provide full tuition coverage each year for two selected nurse practitioner students who commit to a minimum of three years of employment by the hospitals after graduation.

Since The Ascent Partnership began in 2015, three WCU nurse practitioner students have successfully participated in the program. The program’s first graduate, Carrie Saunders, FNP, cares for patients at Harris Regional Hospital Urgent Care in the Walmart Plaza. Caroline Rooney, RN and Hannah Caplinger, RN are expected to complete the nurse practitioner program in August 2019.

The main requirement for consideration of partnership funding is for the student to have been formally accepted to the WCU nurse practitioner program. An application, interview, and reference process are also included.