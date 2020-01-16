Press release from the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre:

HART’s winter Studio Season begins Friday, Jan. 24, with James Thurber’s “The Thirteen Clocks,” in the Fangmeyer Theater. The story was adapted for the stage by Frank Lowe and tells the story of a prince grown weary of rich attire, banquets, tournaments, who then disguises himself as a ragged minstrel. He travels about learning the life of the lowly and slaying a dragon or two, until he hears of the matchless beauty of the Princess Saralinda.

James Thurber was an American cartoonist, author, humorist, journalist, playwright, and celebrated wit. He was best known for his cartoons and short stories published in The New Yorker magazine. He was one of the most popular humorists of his time, as he celebrated the comic frustrations and eccentricities of ordinary people. He is best remembered for his short story, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

HART’s production is being directed by Micah Patt and Alaina Newell, both students from the theatre department at Western Carolina University. The cast includes Lexi Hauch, Pablo Fulbrook, John Highsmith, Pasquale LaCorte, Shelia Sumpter, Dan Roszelle, Greyson Huneycutt, John McManus, Sam Heath, Sam Rodd, Will Evans, Aamar-Malik Culbreth, and Megan Ritchie

Because so many involved in the cast are students at WCU with campus responsibilities, this production will not be held over. Performances are Jan. 24 and 25 at 7:30 and Sunday Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. To make a reservation, call the HART Box Office at 828-456-6322, anytime and simply leave your name, the number of tickets you need and the performance you wish to attend. Seating is general admission but reservations are recommended. You can also go online to www.harttheatre.org.