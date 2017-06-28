Press release:

HART presents FIDDLER ON THE ROOF July 7-30

It’s time for HART’s big summer musical and this year the theater is presenting one of the most beloved classics of all time. Fiddler on the Roof will open on July 7 and run Thursdays through Sundays through July 30. The production will feature a cast of 30 with a live orchestra, elaborate backdrops, and a big bash on opening night in the theater’s lobby.

HART last produced Fiddler on the Roof in 1990 at the Strand Theater in downtown Waynesville. The show was a major hit for the group and helped launch the theater’s growth into one of Western North Carolina’s most respected companies. That production starred Dr. Stephen Wall in the lead role of Tevye and HART Executive Director, Steven Lloyd, made his first appearance on the HART Stage as the butcher Lazar Wolf.

Fast forward twenty-eight years and the new production is being directed by Lloyd with a cast that includes: Jeffrey Streitfeld, Lyn Donley, Martine Jacobs, Kelsey Sewell, Sydney Lyles, Reagan Mulvey, Chelcy Frost, Ryan Albinus, Adam Lentini, Charlie Cannon, Strother Stingley, Susan Rudniak, Tabitha Judy, Fleming Bell, Madison Sugg, Randy Robins, George Heard, Zada Hooten, David Yeates, Dylan Renken, Tom Dewees, Lucretia Bell, Ashlyn Clark, Bonnie DeMarco, Sierra Earl, Noelle Frost, Maria Frost, Drake Frost, Melody Goldberg, Turner Henline, Jordan Hollifield, Tammie Crawford Schwab and Madison Turner.

Fiddler on the Roof is based on Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem. The story centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family’s lives. He must cope both with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters, who wish to marry for love – each one’s choice of a husband moves further away from the customs of his faith – and with the edict of the Tsar that evicts the Jews from their village.

The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical theatre run in history to surpass 3,000 performances. Fiddler on the Roof held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years until Grease surpassed its run. It remains Broadway’s sixteenth longest-running show in history. The production was extraordinarily profitable and highly acclaimed. It won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, score, book, direction and choreography. It spawned five Broadway revivals and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation, and the show has enjoyed enduring international popularity.

HART’s production will have performances July 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30pm and Sundays, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 2pm. Special discount tickets are available for the Thursday July 13 performance. Patrons may also make reservations to dine at Harmons’ Den Bistro located in the HART Theater complex, which offers dinner seating beginning at 5:45pm and Sunday Brunch at 12:30pm. The Bistro’s menu can be viewed on the HART website. Patrons can make reservations online at harttheatre.org or by calling the HART Box Office at (828) 456-6322 Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5pm. HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville.