Press release from Hatch AVL:

A Message on COVID-19

Hatch AVL is continuing its work of educating and supporting founders during COVID-19. As restrictions are being lifted, we want to protect the health of all of our workers and volunteers.

Hatch will follow all Federal, State, and County regulations

Hatch has been teleworking and will continue to do so

Public events are being cancelled or altered for the safety of our community

Hatch This 2020 is Cancelled

For the past few years, Hatch This has grown to be one of our most widely anticipated annual events, bringing together innovative people from all around the entrepreneurial community for a jam-packed weekend.



Unfortunately, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel Hatch This 2020 for the safety of our participants. We look forward to returning next year with even bigger and better plans to celebrate and fuel new founders.

Virtual Pitch Parties

Pitch Parties have gone virtual! Have a big idea that you’re itching to pitch? Attend our next Virtual Pitch Party to give a 1-minute pitch and receive feedback from peers.



One of the most important skills an entrepreneur needs to develop is the pitch. While there are several kinds of pitches, this event is an open event for anyone to give a 1-minute pitch. Just you, no slides.



Virtual Pitch Parties are like open-mic nights for entrepreneurs. Attendees are encouraged to pitch as opportunities to validate your ideas to an unbiased audience are rare. If you haven’t been to one of these yet, you’re missing out!



We’ll be hosting Virtual Pitch Parties on the third Thursday of every month at 5:00 p.m. Follow the Hatch AVL Facebook page for more details on upcoming Virtual Pitch Parties.



Deep Dives Get a Makeover!

Hatch is revamping its Deep Dive program to better serve our new founders. We’ll be sharing exciting new changes in the coming weeks so stay tuned to find out more!

Social Media

Hatch is looking for someone to help coordinate digital media and post to various social media channels. This person will not be responsible for all content creation but will work with Hatch personnel to publish written and visual content. Very part time. Contact George Glackin at gbglackin@gmail.com if interested.