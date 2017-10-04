Press Release from Hatch:

Hatch This is an entrepreneurial event bringing makers, artists, and dreamers together to launch a business in one just weekend.

A mash-up of a hackathon, an accelerator, and party of the year for entrepreneurs, Hatch This matches attendees in teams with expert mentorship to craft a startup and compete for prizes including seed funding and office space.

Attendees should come ready to pitch a business idea or ready to offer your skills and join a team. Once teams are formed, the real work begins: build a prototype, get real user feedback, pitch your deck in front of real investors, win prizes.

You can be a coder, a designer, a programmer, an engineer, a strategist, a networker, an MBA, an entrepreneur, a finance-whiz, an inventor, an innovator, a doodler, an artist, a creator, a builder, an academic, a dropout, an investor, a founder or a future co-founder – all are welcome to participate at Hatch This!

When: November 3 to November 5

Cost: $75 (General Admission)

$50 (Students)

Where: 45 S. French Broad

(Parking in Rear or across the street after 5:30 PM)

Prize Package:

Over $15k in Cash and prizes for the winning team

More info at: https://hatchthis.eventbrite.com