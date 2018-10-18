Press release from Asheville High School Band Association:

Due to popular demand, the 5th annual Haunted High at Asheville High School has increased its opening hours. The 2018 event takes place on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27, from 8pm to 11pm each night.

These extra hours will mean less time in line, and open up opportunities for repeat viewing. The 2018 incarnation of Haunted High will feature a new route through the school, as well as new scenes and scares!

Haunted High transforms the halls of Asheville High School (AHS) into the largest, creepiest, and most-terrifying haunted house in the area to celebrate Halloween and raise funds to support the Asheville High School bands program. It has proved to be a popular addition to the calendar of local Halloween festivities, with almost 1,000 people visiting in each of the last two years. Previous Haunted Highs have featured a nightmare psychiatric ward, a haunted circus, and a plane crash, but this year the Asheville High School band students have dreamed up several new scenarios to shock, unnerve, and surprise audiences once again.

Haunted High is the major fall fundraising event for the Asheville High School Band Association, who provide financial and logistical support for the band program. All funds raised go to purchase instruments and uniforms, provide scholarships, and transport students and equipment to and from competitions, performances, and away games.

Haunted High will be open on Friday, October 26 from 8pm to 11pm and on Saturday, October 27 from 8pm to 11pm. Please note, there is no home football game at Asheville High School that Friday, as the team is away at North Buncombe. Tickets for Haunted High are $10, and are available at the door, from Asheville High School band students, or in advance from http://wordpress.ashevillehighbands.com/haunted-high