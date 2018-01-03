From the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office:
Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals who were believed to be involved in a shooting incident Tuesday night and are continuing the search for a third person.
On January 2, 2018 at 8:50 p.m. deputies responded to a call on Happy Way in the Cruso community in reference to someone discharging a firearm into a residence.
While at the scene, deputies received a call regarding a traffic accident on US 276 near the Bethel community that involved the suspect vehicle.
Haywood County deputies and Waynesville Police Department’s TAC unit responded to this call and pursued three suspects who fled the vehicle. After a brief search by deputies and officers, two of the three suspects were taken into custody.
No one was injured in either incident.
John Williamson, who HCSO deputies have been looking for since December 23, 2017, was arrested and charged with 2 counts felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by felon (related to 12/23/2017 incident) and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (related to 12/23/2017 incident). Williamson’s bond was set at $500,000.
Brittany Lynn Moore, 31, of Canton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy with a bond set at $25,000.
Deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nathaniel Shane Davis, 23, of Waynesville. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, please call 911. Do not approach Davis as he could be armed and dangerous.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.