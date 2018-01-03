Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals who were believed to be involved in a shooting incident Tuesday night and are continuing the search for a third person.

John Williamson. Photo courtesy of the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office

On January 2, 2018 at 8:50 p.m. deputies responded to a call on Happy Way in the Cruso community in reference to someone discharging a firearm into a residence.

While at the scene, deputies received a call regarding a traffic accident on US 276 near the Bethel community that involved the suspect vehicle.

Haywood County deputies and Waynesville Police Department’s TAC unit responded to this call and pursued three suspects who fled the vehicle. After a brief search by deputies and officers, two of the three suspects were taken into custody.

No one was injured in either incident.

John Williamson, who HCSO deputies have been looking for since December 23, 2017, was arrested and charged with 2 counts felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by felon (related to 12/23/2017 incident) and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (related to 12/23/2017 incident). Williamson’s bond was set at $500,000.

Brittany Lynn Moore. Photo courtesy of the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Lynn Moore, 31, of Canton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy with a bond set at $25,000.

Deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nathaniel Shane Davis, 23, of Waynesville. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, please call 911. Do not approach Davis as he could be armed and dangerous.