From Haywood County:

Distribution Sites
Woodland Baptist Church, 545 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville
Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted. Saturday from 9AM – 6PM. Sunday from 2PM – 6PM.
Jonathan Valley Elementary School, 410 Hall Dr, Waynesville
Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.
Bethel Elementary School, 4700 Old River Rd, Canton
Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.
Maggie Valley Pavilion, 3987 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley
Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 8PM; donations accepted.
Emergency Shelter
Location: 235 Armory Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
Well Water Testing and Agriculture Assistance
  • Well Water Testing, Call: 828-452-6638
    Agriculture Assistance, Call: 828-452-2741 ext 3.
Curfew
A curfew is in effect from 9 PM to 7 AM. Please stay off the roads unless necessary.
Court Schedule
All Haywood County courts are canceled this week. On Monday, October 7th, Haywood County court will be open to handle emergency hearings and statutorily required hearings.
Emergency Call Center
  • Haywood County Emergency Call Center, open: 8am – 5pm
For questions or assistance related to Helene’s impact, call 828-356-2020.
Donations and Support
  • Monetary Donations, Managed by the United Way of Haywood County.
Online: uwhaywood.org — By Mail: Send checks to PO BOX 1139, Waynesville, NC 28786 (note “Tropical Storm Helene Relief” in the memo line).
Waste Management
Debris Removal: Place debris beside the road (not on it), separate tree debris from construction materials, and take photos for FEMA documentation purposes.
FEMA Assistance: Contact 1-800-621-3362 for assistance.
MORE INFO CAN BE FOUND AT READYHAYWOOD.COM
