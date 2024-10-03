Distribution Sites

Woodland Baptist Church, 545 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville

Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted. Saturday from 9AM – 6PM. Sunday from 2PM – 6PM.

Jonathan Valley Elementary School, 410 Hall Dr, Waynesville

Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.

Bethel Elementary School, 4700 Old River Rd, Canton

Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.

Maggie Valley Pavilion, 3987 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley

Service: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 8PM; donations accepted.

Emergency Shelter

Location: 235 Armory Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.

Well Water Testing and Agriculture Assistance

Well Water Testing, Call: 828-452-6638 Agriculture Assistance, Call: 828-452-2741 ext 3.

Curfew

A curfew is in effect from 9 PM to 7 AM. Please stay off the roads unless necessary.

Court Schedule

All Haywood County courts are canceled this week. On Monday, October 7th, Haywood County court will be open to handle emergency hearings and statutorily required hearings.

Emergency Call Center

Haywood County Emergency Call Center, open: 8am – 5pm

For questions or assistance related to Helene’s impact, call 828-356-2020.

Donations and Support

Monetary Donations, Managed by the United Way of Haywood County.

Online: uwhaywood.org — By Mail: Send checks to PO BOX 1139, Waynesville, NC 28786 (note “Tropical Storm Helene Relief” in the memo line). : Send checks to PO BOX 1139, Waynesville, NC 28786 (note “Tropical Storm Helene Relief” in the memo line).

Waste Management

Debris Removal: Place debris beside the road (not on it), separate tree debris from construction materials, and take photos for FEMA documentation purposes.

FEMA Assistance: Contact 1-800-621-3362 for assistance.