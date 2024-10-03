From Haywood County:
Distribution SitesWoodland Baptist Church, 545 Crabtree Rd, WaynesvilleService: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted. Saturday from 9AM – 6PM. Sunday from 2PM – 6PM.Jonathan Valley Elementary School, 410 Hall Dr, WaynesvilleService: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.Bethel Elementary School, 4700 Old River Rd, CantonService: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 6PM; donations accepted.Maggie Valley Pavilion, 3987 Soco Rd, Maggie ValleyService: Supplies available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 8PM; donations accepted.Emergency ShelterLocation: 235 Armory Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.Well Water Testing and Agriculture Assistance
- Well Water Testing, Call: 828-452-6638Agriculture Assistance, Call: 828-452-2741 ext 3.CurfewA curfew is in effect from 9 PM to 7 AM. Please stay off the roads unless necessary.Court ScheduleAll Haywood County courts are canceled this week. On Monday, October 7th, Haywood County court will be open to handle emergency hearings and statutorily required hearings.Emergency Call Center
- Haywood County Emergency Call Center, open: 8am – 5pmFor questions or assistance related to Helene’s impact, call 828-356-2020.Donations and Support
- Monetary Donations, Managed by the United Way of Haywood County.Online: uwhaywood.org — By Mail: Send checks to PO BOX 1139, Waynesville, NC 28786 (note “Tropical Storm Helene Relief” in the memo line).Waste ManagementDebris Removal: Place debris beside the road (not on it), separate tree debris from construction materials, and take photos for FEMA documentation purposes.FEMA Assistance: Contact 1-800-621-3362 for assistance.MORE INFO CAN BE FOUND AT READYHAYWOOD.COM
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.