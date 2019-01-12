Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s Professional Crafts Department will host three visiting artists for spring semester. Free and open to the public, the first visit will be Kathie Roig Tuesday, January 22, 10 until 11 a.m. in Creative Arts Building, room 7105.

Roig, a fiber artist for almost 40 years, weaves pieces inspired from children’s books, environmental concerns and her home in Western North Carolina. A resident of Charlotte, Roig’s work has been exhibited in several exhibitions. She has taught at John C. Campbell Folk School. She has a bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts from Otterbein College in Ohio.

HCC’s Professional Crafts programs offer an innovative, affordable, groundbreaking craft education with focuses in clay, fiber, jewelry and wood. Through a unique blend of studio experience, classroom education and hands-on business experience, students can achieve the skills necessary to become viable independent studio artists or to become valuable, skilled employees in the expanding craft industry.

Additional visiting artists include Sarah Rose Lejeune Wednesday, February 13, 12-1 p.m. and Jason Bige Burnette Monday, April 22, 4-5 p.m. Lejeune is a papermaker, weaver, sculptor and printmaker. Bige Burnette is a ceramic artist.

For more information on the spring visiting artist series, call 828-627-4672 or email aputansu@haywood.edu.