Press release from Haywood Community College:

The Small Business Center at Haywood Community College will offer a free live webinar series, The Small Business Journey-Building Business Resiliency, Making an Impact, 9-10:30 a.m., Fridays, May 29 through June 19. This new interactive virtual training opportunity was created with the needs of existing small business owners and new market entrants alike. Each session is built for attendee engagement, collaboration and intensive business planning.

Sessions include:

The Compass – Customer Discovery; Mission, Vision and Values-May 29

The Map – Business/Strategic Planning, From New Ideas to Business Model Shifts-June 5

The Story – Branding and Sustainable Marketing, its more than just a strategy-June 12

The Fuel – Funding Prep and Pitch. What’s Next?-June 19

Speaker for this series is Russ Seagle, the executive director of The Sequoyah Fund, Inc., a Community Development Finance Institution located in Cherokee, NC. He is also the owner of Seagle Management Consulting, a small business consulting and development firm located in Cullowhee, NC. Seagle speaks frequently on small business topics, including business planning, time management, customer service and marketing.

Attendees may register for one webinar or all four. Preregistration is strongly encouraged and registration is limited. Visit SBC.Haywood.edu or call 828.627.4512 for additional information or to register today.

Thinking about starting a business in Haywood County or growing an existing business? Take advantage of the programs, services, and resources provided by the Small Business Center. The NC Community College’s Small Business Center Network facilitates an economic impact in 90 percent of all NC counties each year and ranks number one in the U.S. for total business seminars and participants. In addition, the network helps start an average of over 700 businesses every year and works to create and retain 3,800 jobs annually for North Carolina. Visit ncsbc.net for more information.